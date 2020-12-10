Academy of Holy Names’ Gabby Insero makes move to Marist rowing official

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Academy of Holy Names celebrated a division I signee Wednesday afternoon.

Senior Gabby Insero signed her letter of intent to join Marist’s division I rowing team next season. Insero has medaled in races across the northeast and was excited to bring some recognition to a small school community like Holy Names.

“With all the girls in my school they’ve been supporting me in this decision,” Insero said. “They’ve heard about every single step. With being from a small school you don’t really hear about Holy Names so I’m glad I’m able to get out there and spread Holy Names.”

Gabby isn’t the first Insero to take up rowing. Her older sister Alyson rowed at Union and now coaches at the college.

“She was a big influence,” Insero said. “When I started out rowing she was one of the main reasons I started out rowing and when I was looking at colleges I turned to her almost every step of the way to get her opinion.”

While Alyson was a big help, Gabby credits the entire Insero family with her big next step.

“They’ve been behind me supporting me through this whole journey so finally being able to finish out my high school years and starting college in a few months, it’s wonderful.”