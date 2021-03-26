Acacio runs the show for Ballston Spa in convincing win over Mohonasen

Rotterdam, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the second straight week, Queensbury is out of commission as the Spartans serve out a ten day COVID pause.

When Scotia was forced to postpone its game for the same reasons, their opponents decided to play each other instead. Ballston Spa hit the road for a game at Mohonasen Friday night.

The Scotties fed Jovie Acacio early and often. Ballston Spa’s offensive line opened up a truck-sized hole for the senior running back who ripped off a 61 yard house call to put the Scotties up 7-0 in the first quarter.

Ballston Spa threatened again to start the second quarter. Using a methodical drive to get them down to the goal line, Acacio takes care of business again to give the Scotties a 14-0 second quarter lead. The Ballston Spa defense did their job the rest of the way to help the Scotties to a 20-6 win over Mohonasen.

Ballston Spa faces Niskayuna in week three while Mohonasen travels to Scotia-Glenville.