Acacio runs the show for Ballston Spa in convincing win over Mohonasen

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rotterdam, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the second straight week, Queensbury is out of commission as the Spartans serve out a ten day COVID pause.

When Scotia was forced to postpone its game for the same reasons, their opponents decided to play each other instead. Ballston Spa hit the road for a game at Mohonasen Friday night.

The Scotties fed Jovie Acacio early and often. Ballston Spa’s offensive line opened up a truck-sized hole for the senior running back who ripped off a 61 yard house call to put the Scotties up 7-0 in the first quarter.

Ballston Spa threatened again to start the second quarter. Using a methodical drive to get them down to the goal line, Acacio takes care of business again to give the Scotties a 14-0 second quarter lead. The Ballston Spa defense did their job the rest of the way to help the Scotties to a 20-6 win over Mohonasen.

Ballston Spa faces Niskayuna in week three while Mohonasen travels to Scotia-Glenville.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire