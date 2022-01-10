Abraham Nova hopes to remain perfect, earn world title shot

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany’s Abraham Nova triumphantly returned from injury this past August. On Saturday, he’ll once again puts his untarnished record on the line.

20-0 with 14 knockouts. That’s where Abraham Nova’s record stands after defeating Richard Pumicpic by unanimous decision in August, his first fight in over a year after recovering from a ruptured achilles tendon. Now, that obstacle is in the past as he gets ready for his next bout this Saturday. “The preparation has been really, really strong,” said Nova. ‘It’s been really, really good because we didn’t have to worry about the achilles. We could just focus on strength, speed, and conditioning.”

Nova will take on William Encarnacion. Encarnacion represented the Dominican Republic in the 2012 Olympics, and holds a record of 19-1. While Nova knows Encarnacion is an experienced boxer, he’s not very concerned. “I feel like he doesn’t have enough tools in his tool box to do anything to surprise me that I haven’t seen before,” said Nova.

There’s a lot more at stake than just another “W” in the win column. A victory Saturday could earn Nova a shot at his ultimate goal. “This right here is a stepping stone,” said Nova. “Once I get over this I could be fighting for a world title eliminator or I could be fighting for a world title. I’m a fight or two away from becoming a world champion.”

The chance at a world title fight keeps Nova locked in. “It gives me the motivation to keep working hard, to keep grinding it out,” said Nova. “I’m excited to, come Saturday night, get this victory and see what the future has ahead of me.”

The fight will air Saturday night on ESPN.