Abby Dolge makes history at Ichabod Crane

VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Abby Dolge has split the Fall II two season at Ichabod Crane playing soccer and football. She’s played soccer since she was five years old while this is her first season on the gridiron.

Last weekend Abby made history for Ichabod Crane becoming the first female to participate in a varsity football game. The soccer player turned kicker drilled two extra points in a 26-22 win over Taconic Hills.

Historic moment for Ichabod Crane 👏

Varsity Football turned to IC women’s soccer player Abby Dolge to be its place-kicker this season. ⚽️🏈

She became the first girl at IC to participate in a varsity football game and kicked 2 XPs in Saturday’s 26-22 win at Taconic Hills. pic.twitter.com/rbxHrCHyNn — Ichabod Crane Riders (@IC_Riders) March 27, 2021

Abby says she was inspired by Sarah Fuller at Vanderbilt who did the same thing, she hopes others follow her as well,

“it felt great I really just want to inspire other female athletes to do the same or just chase after their own goals.”