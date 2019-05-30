A trip down under

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Queensbury left tackle Jeramiah Davis has never left the country, that will all change in June when Davis travels to Australia.

In March the offensive lineman was selected to play in the Down Under Bowl,

“I was between almost tearing up, I was smiling I couldn’t stop smiling, I was laughing I was telling all my friends I was all over the place,” Davis said.

As much as his talent on the football field led to his selection, it also had to do with who he is off the field. His football coach Matt Crossman summed up the kind of person he is,

“He’s a big teddy bear he’s one of the nicest kids, he’s the kind you never have to worry about anything character wise.”

Davis is also actively involved with the unified basketball team.

To help Jeramiah with the cost of the trip click on this link https://DownUnderSports.com/YIG-YQS