A special day for Mariano Rivera

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The fog machine, strobe lights and blaring music in the clubhouse tell the story of San Francisco's winning midseason vibe after all those months of losing when contending seemed so far out of the question.

Joe Panik hit a go-ahead double with two outs in a three-run eighth inning, and the Giants continued their winning ways since the All-Star break by rallying past the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Monday night.