A new record likely to be the last for Hi-Way Recreation

Wynantskill, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hi-Way Recreation has a new house record.

“It was pretty, pretty fun,” Troy resident Matt Hill said. “We had a good time. I knew I needed to throw a few strikes in the last game.”

“It means a lot,” Hill added. “It means a lot to me to do it here.”

On March 15, Matt Hill broke the three game bowling record at Hi-Way, bowling a 278, 289 and 300 to topple a 12-year-old record with a total score of 867.

“Matt’s a really good bowler,” Artie Hoffmann, Hi-Way’s owner said. “He works for me, he hangs out here. There were 40 guys here at the time. It was pretty emotional, it was really cool. It was a lot of fun.”

“That’s a lot of strikes,” Hoffmann continued. “Just to see it happening, it was pretty neat.”

Hill’s record will likely be the alley’s last, with Hi-Way Recreation set to close later this spring.

“It’s time,” Hoffmann said. “You know with the economy, with our financial situation with being closed for six months and bowling is on a downslide anyway as far as league play and open play.”

“Then I had some health scare this year and some other issues,” Hoffmann added. “So I’m going to miss a lot of friends.”

Hoffmann’s parting wish is for happy memories, like Hill’s house record, to prevail.

“The last few weeks are going to be really hard,” Hoffmann said. “But I hope everybody looks at that, or looks at the friendships they’ve made, the fun we’ve had over the years, that’s what we’ve got to remember, right?”

“It’s a lot of fun here,” Hill said. “We always have a good time. We’ve got a great group of people in this place. You know they’re just… it’s family.”

“We’ll all remember that night for a long time,” Hoffmann said. “It was fun.”