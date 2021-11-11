8 Shaker athletes sign to the next level

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was signing day at Shaker High School on Wednesday. Eight Blue Bison committed to take their talents to the next level.

The list of athletes and where they signed can be found in the tweets below:

Ryan Bates will make a trip just down the road, signing to play baseball at Siena. “It gives my friends and my family a chance to come see me play even in three to four years, and I bet even my grandparents really would appreciate coming to see me play once in a while,” said Bates.

Kaelah Carter will also be competing locally, signing to play basketball at Saint Rose. “I really value staying home because I’ve always had my mom and the rest of my family come and watch my games and I just feel like it would be very weird to not have her there as well,” said Carter.