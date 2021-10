Colonie, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Section II Class AA boys soccer playoffs are underway.

#7 Christian Brothers Academy hosted #10 Columbia on Wednesday. The Brothers took a 2-0 lead into the half, but the Blue Devils quickly rallied to tie it 2-2. CBA eventually pulled away to win 5-2.

The Brothers will visit #2 Shaker Saturday at 7:00 PM in the second round.