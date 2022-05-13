BURNT HIILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was a great day to be a Spartan at Burnt Hills High School Thursday afternoon.

47 student athletes made their college commitments official on signing day. 10 athletes will compete at the Division-I level, and three of them will do so locally. Michael Sbuttoni will kick and punt for UAlbany football. “Staying local was definitely a big part of it,” said Sbuttoni. “Being close to my friends and my family, and then the opportunity was a big one. I went there, met the coaching staff on the visit, I loved them. They were all great.”

Kaci Owens will head to Siena for swimming. “I love this area,” said Owens. “My parents are close to home and I know my coaches are here and I think Burnt Hills has created such a supportive environment and community that it didn’t feel right to go so far from home.”

Mattingly O’Rourke will also attend Siena, and will compete in cross country and track. “I originally wanted to go super far away but the community here is really awesome,” said O’Rourke. “Being able to just come back and support my community was a bigger factor than I thought it would when I was making my college decision.”