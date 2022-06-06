EAST GREENBUSH, NY (NEWS10) — 31 Blue Devils signed their college commitments Monday afternoon at Columbia High School. The full list of athletes, and where they are headed, can be found below.

NAMESPORTCOLLEGE
Carter AlbanoBaseballRussell Sage College
Belicia BietteLacrosseCazenovia College
Nadia BouziriCheerleadingNichols College
Nathan DavisCross Country/TrackWest Point
Erin DoughertySoftballSUNY Brockport
Carter DurivageVolleyballSpringfield College
Lauren ErnstGolfCollege of Saint Rose
Evan FarnanTrack & FieldTrinity College
Stella ForteTennisCastleton University
Anika GalkiewiczTennisRIT
Liam GibneySoccerMCLA
Lily GowieCheerleadingAlfred University
Jonathan HannaTrack & FieldHudson Valley Community College
Kelly HoxieLacrosseHartford University
Mikayla KendrickVolleyballSUNY Oneonta
Isabella PioggiaSoftballRIT
Qian RappazzoSwimmingSUNY Brockport
Kaiden RingSoccerSUNY Oneonta
Tom RocheTennisWestern New England University
David RomerFootballSUNY Cortland
Vincenza SanoSoccerLe Moyne College
Joseph SassoFootballAlfred State College
Ian ShawTrack & FieldHudson Valley Community College
Allison SillimanSoftballNichols College
Gabe TuckerVolleyballWentworth Institute of Technology
Olivia UrquhartSoftballHerkimer Community College
Makenzie WagnerTrack & FieldUniversity of Rhode Island
Faith WebbTennisHudson Valley Community College
Charlie WelcomeWrestlingNorthern Michigan University
Alexandros WheelerTrack & FieldSUNY Albany
Jacob YannoneTrack & FieldCentral Connecticut State College

