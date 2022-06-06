EAST GREENBUSH, NY (NEWS10) — 31 Blue Devils signed their college commitments Monday afternoon at Columbia High School. The full list of athletes, and where they are headed, can be found below.

NAME SPORT COLLEGE Carter Albano Baseball Russell Sage College Belicia Biette Lacrosse Cazenovia College Nadia Bouziri Cheerleading Nichols College Nathan Davis Cross Country/Track West Point Erin Dougherty Softball SUNY Brockport Carter Durivage Volleyball Springfield College Lauren Ernst Golf College of Saint Rose Evan Farnan Track & Field Trinity College Stella Forte Tennis Castleton University Anika Galkiewicz Tennis RIT Liam Gibney Soccer MCLA Lily Gowie Cheerleading Alfred University Jonathan Hanna Track & Field Hudson Valley Community College Kelly Hoxie Lacrosse Hartford University Mikayla Kendrick Volleyball SUNY Oneonta Isabella Pioggia Softball RIT Qian Rappazzo Swimming SUNY Brockport Kaiden Ring Soccer SUNY Oneonta Tom Roche Tennis Western New England University David Romer Football SUNY Cortland Vincenza Sano Soccer Le Moyne College Joseph Sasso Football Alfred State College Ian Shaw Track & Field Hudson Valley Community College Allison Silliman Softball Nichols College Gabe Tucker Volleyball Wentworth Institute of Technology Olivia Urquhart Softball Herkimer Community College Makenzie Wagner Track & Field University of Rhode Island Faith Webb Tennis Hudson Valley Community College Charlie Welcome Wrestling Northern Michigan University Alexandros Wheeler Track & Field SUNY Albany Jacob Yannone Track & Field Central Connecticut State College