27 Columbia Blue Devils celebrate college commitments

East Greenbush, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than twenty Columbia seniors came together Monday and celebrated their college commitments, following a year with so many challenges.
Of the twenty-seven Blue Devils who signed, three are heading to the Divison-I level: Thomas Donohue will run track at Stony Brook University, Maeva Marra will play softball at St. John Fisher College, and Brenna Paxton will compete in both cross country and track at Bucknell University.
The full list of signees can be found below:
- David Adadjo (Track/Russell Sage College)
- Brandon Biggane (Baseball/Bates College)
- Zachary Bogholtz (Bowling/Waldorf University)
- Thomas Breimer (Cross Country/Union College)
- Wyatt Cozzy (Baseball/Castleton University)
- Davina Delpozzo (Tennis/SUNY Oneonta)
- Oliver Donahue (Wrestling/Castleton University)
- Thomas Donohue (Track/Stony Brook University)
- Reigniel Esconde (Soccer/Russell Sage College)
- Stephen Fajen (Track/RPI)
- Julia Hawkins (Lacrosse/SUNY Oneonta)
- Shauna Lanoue (Field Hockey/Russell Sage College)
- Brianna Liebro (Lacrosse/Hartwick College)
- Maeve Marra (Softball/St. John’s University)
- Kyle McNeff (Baseball/Wheaton College)
- Faith Nelson (Track/SUNY Cortland)
- Isabella Parrotte (Soccer/Westfield State University)
- Brenna Paxton (Cross Country and Track/Bucknell University)
- Logan Ploss (Cross Country and Track/SUNY Potsdam)
- Gabrielle Rivera (Lacrosse/Ithaca College)
- Tyler Roddy (Baseball/Thiel College)
- Meghan Sambrook (Track/Stonehill College)
- Gabrielle Stringer (Lacrosse/Hartwick College)
- Dylan Tierney (Baseball/SUNY Cortland)
- Nikko Walsh (Wrestling/Castleton University)
- Wendi Wojnovich (Lacrosse/St. John Fisher College)
- Sophia Venable (Field Hockey/Nichols College)