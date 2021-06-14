27 Columbia Blue Devils celebrate college commitments

East Greenbush, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than twenty Columbia seniors came together Monday and celebrated their college commitments, following a year with so many challenges.

Of the twenty-seven Blue Devils who signed, three are heading to the Divison-I level: Thomas Donohue will run track at Stony Brook University, Maeva Marra will play softball at St. John Fisher College, and Brenna Paxton will compete in both cross country and track at Bucknell University.

The full list of signees can be found below: