2021-22 UAlbany Basketball Season Tickets on Sale Now

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Season tickets for UAlbany men’s and women’s basketball are now on sale for the 2021-22 season. For the first time since 2019-20, fans will be welcomed back to SEFCU Arena for a full season of UAlbany basketball action.



Packages on the men’s side start at just $125, courtside seating starts at $450. Women’s season ticket packages can be purchased for $50, or courtside seats can be purchased for $100. To purchase your 2021-22 season tickets, click below:



2021-22 Men’s Basketball Season Tickets

2021-22 Women’s Basketball Season Tickets



The men’s team welcomes new Head Coach Dwayne Killings for his first year in purple and gold. Killings is set to bring a new MENTALITY to the program in his first season, a philosophy that seeks to impact his players in a way that helps them prepare for both basketball and life, while also engaging in the Capital Region community during their time at UAlbany. The first home game of the season is scheduled for Nov. 9 when the Great Danes host Towson at SEFCU Arena.



Non-conference games for the men include matchups against Towson to start the season, Harvard (Nov. 17), Columbia (Dec. 11), and Bucknell (Dec. 29). America East action kicks off after the new year, with the Great Danes hosting their first conference game on Jan. 5 against Binghamton.



The UAlbany women’s team and Head Coach Colleen Mullen are excited to return to SEFCU Arena and play in front of fans for the first time since the 2019-20 season. The Great Danes get back in action after a season that brought the team to the America East semifinals. Swedish duo, Helene Haegerstrand and Ellen Hahne , return for another season after leading the team in points in 2020-21. Fans should also be excited to watch returner Lucia Decortes , the 2020-21 team leader in blocks (28) and runner-up in steals (20) and turnovers (49).



The Great Danes open their season at home, hosting Hofstra at SEFCU Arena on Nov. 10. Before beginning conference play, UAlbany hosts Bryant (Dec. 1), Siena (Dec. 12), Canisius (Dec. 15), SUNY Canton (Dec. 18), and Central Connecticut State (Dec. 21). The Great Danes will then kick off the new year against America East opponent Vermont (Jan. 2).



2021-22 Men’s Home Games

Nov. 9 Towson

Nov. 17 Harvard

Dec. 11 Columbia

Dec. 29 Bucknell

Jan. 5 Binghamton*

Jan. 12 UMass Lowell*

Jan. 15 NJIT*

Jan. 22 Stony Brook*

Feb. 2 UMBC*

Feb. 9 Maine*

Feb. 12 Vermont*

Feb. 19 New Hampshire*

Mar. 1 Hartford*



2021-22 Women’s Home Games

Nov. 10 Hofstra

Dec. 1 Bryant

Dec. 12 Siena

Dec. 15 Canisius

Dec. 18 SUNY Canton

Dec. 21 Central Connecticut State

Jan. 2 Vermont*

Jan. 8 New Hampshire*

Jan. 19 UMBC*

Jan. 26 UMass Lowell*

Jan. 29 NJIT*

Feb. 5 Hartford*

Feb. 16 Binghamton*

Feb. 23 Maine*

Feb. 26 Stony Brook*



*Denotes Conference Game



Please note that per UAlbany campus policy – All individuals, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a facemask inside all campus buildings.