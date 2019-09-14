Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
Still reeling from Dorian, Bahamas faces tropical storm
Top Stories
White House says bin Laden son killed in US operation
16-year-old Albany resident arrested for possession of a loaded handgun
Far from debate spotlight, Williamson keeps campaigning
Teen Egyptian girl’s case puts legal system under spotlight
Weather
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Dorian
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Boating Forecast
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
1st & 10
NY Blitz
The Big Game
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection with Steve Caporizzo
Pet Connection Tips
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
50 Over 50
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Week 2: Three Stars of the Night
1st and 10
by:
Katya Guillaume
Posted:
Sep 14, 2019 / 09:00 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 14, 2019 / 12:25 AM EDT
Week 2, we take a look at three top players of the night.
Download our news app