Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
Agency reverses course on Trump’s Alabama hurricane claim
Top Stories
Police need help identifying crime spree suspect
Dorian’s floodwaters trap people in attics in North Carolina
Maine to allow ranked votes in general presidential election
Smoke, not fire, blamed for 34 deaths in dive boat disaster
Weather
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Dorian
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Boating Forecast
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
1st & 10
NY Blitz
The Big Game
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection with Steve Caporizzo
Pet Connection Tips
Contests
Hispanic Heritage Month
50 Over 50
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Week 1: Mic’d Up
1st and 10
Columbia High School head coach, Bob Treacy
by:
Katya Guillaume
Posted:
Sep 6, 2019 / 05:47 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 6, 2019 / 11:54 PM EDT
Download our news app