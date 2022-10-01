STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The newly combined Warrensburg/North Warren Central/Lake George football team has been a force in class C this season.

Head coach Mike Perrone’s squad entered Friday night’s matchup with Stillwater boasting a whopping +277 point differential after a 4-0 start, and added to that total following a 54-18 win over the Warriors.

It was a competitive first half – Lake George led 16-12 at halftime – but the Wolverines enforced their will at the outset of the third quarter.

On the first drive of the second half, Stillwater’s senior quarterback Colby Paffen was sacked on third down by Warrensburg/Lake George sophomore linebacker Nick Jeckel, and senior linebacker Andrew Jeckel.

That sack led to a Stillwater punt, and on the ensuing Wolverines possession, senior running back Landon Olden took a handoff from junior quarterback Caden Allen, turned the corner, and raced to the end zone for a rushing touchdown that put Warrensburg/Lake George up 24-12 after a successful two-point conversion.

The Wolverines cruised from there, outscoring Stillwater 30-6 over the remainder of the contest, en route to the 54-18 victory.

Olden churned up 206 yards on the ground, and recorded two touchdown scampers. However, he wasn’t the only Warrensburg/Lake George back to surpass the 200-yard mark. Senior Brody McCabe racked up 289 rushing yards, toting the ball 31 times, and cashing in three touchdown runs.

Warrensburg/Lake George (5-0) returns home in week five to square off with Hoosick Falls/Tamarac. Stillwater (3-2) will aim to get back in the win column next Friday when the Warriors welcome Granville to town.