SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s hard to find many better inaugural seasons than the one Warrensburg/North Warren Central/Lake George football is in the midst of right now.

The Wolverines entered the week ranked 15th in the state in Section II, Class C at 6-0 on the year, but faced their toughest test yet Friday night. Mike Perrone’s squad made the trip to Schuylerville to take on the No. 1 team in the state, and the reigning section champions.

Warrensburg became the first team since 2019 to leave Schuylerville victorious; they knocked off the Black Horses 18-7 in a defensive slugfest.

Despite both teams combining to average 100 points per game heading into this week, the offenses struggled to gain traction for much of the evening.

That wasn’t the case, though, for the Wolverines on their second drive of the game. With the score still knotted at zero in the first quarter, senior running back Brody McCabe, who had been averaging over 140 yards on the ground per game, bolstered that figure by breaking off an 80-yard touchdown run, and after a failed two-point conversion, Warrensburg led 6-0.

Schuylerville would answer right back late in the frame. Well…sort of.

The Black Horses were driving deep into Wolverines territory when head coach John Bowen dialed up a play that could only be described as a combination of the Mean Machine’s go-ahead two-point conversion in “The Longest Yard,” and the “Philly Special.” Or in Schuylerville’s case, the “Stallion Special.”

While junior quarterback Lucas Sherman was calling over to his sideline, pretending to ask what the play call was, sophomore running back Landon Cumm was set up in the shotgun position. Cumm took the snap, rolled out the left, and tossed the ball back to sophomore wide receiver Ollie Bolduc on a reverse. Bolduc tried to find Sherman in the end zone, but the pass was underthrown, and intercepted by Warrensburg’s Gavin McCabe.

On McCabe’s return, Bolduc raced over, stripped the ball from McCabe, and returned it 11 yards the other way for the game-tying score. Schuylerville tacked on an extra point, and the Black Horses led 7-6. They would take that lead into halftime.

After a quiet third quarter, the Warrensburg offense revved up again in the final stanza. On first and goal from the Schuylerville one-yard line, McCabe lined up under center, and found pay dirt on a “QB sneak,” reclaiming the lead at 12-7.

Later in the quarter, the Wolverines were again on the move, looking to put the game on ice. On fourth down and three, junior quarterback Caden Allen faked a handoff to McCabe, and ran a bootleg out to the left. He would charge into the end zone untouched from 17 yards out for six more points, extending the Warrensburg advantage to 11. That would prove to be the final score of the game, as the Wolverines secured the 18-7 victory, knocking off previously undefeated Schuylerville from atop the state rankings.

After the game, Perrone raved about the leadership of McGabe following another brilliant performance.

“He’s a coaches dream,” said Perrone. “Every single day at practice he’s the hardest worker. He’s the first one to get everybody going. We haven’t had too many bad practices, and it’s a credit to him, and the other guys – the other seniors – but he certainly gets everybody up. He ran really, really hard. He made some big-time tackles on defense, and played a complete football game. That’s what he is; he’s a complete football player.”

McCabe did plenty of damage from his usual running back position, but Perrone also put his star back under center for a number of plays; McCabe even hooked up through the air with junior running back Brady Cheney on a halfback pass.

After being called on to make so many impact plays from various spots on the field, McCabe expressed his appreciation for the trust Perrone has in him.

“I’m just happy to have the opportunity that coach leans on me that much, and trusts me to get the play done” said McCabe. “You know, it’s not just me; it’s everybody. Just the fact that I’m in at quarterback and they (Schuylerville) think they’re keying me; we’ve got five, ten, 12, 15 other guys that are dogs.”

Warrensburg/North Warren Central/Lake George (7-0) closes out the regular season next Saturday with a home game against Watervliet. Schuylerville (6-1) will look to rebound in its’ regular season finale: a road contest against Stillwater.