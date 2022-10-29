BROADALBIN, NY (NEWS10) — Section II, Class C football playoffs, loaded with state-ranked teams, kicked off Friday night with four quarterfinals matchups. One of those ranked squads, No. 22 Stillwater, entered the postseason as the three-seed in the north division, and traveled to Broadalbin-Perth to battle the two-seeded Patriots out of the south.

Even without the service of starting senior starting quarterback Colby Paffen for much of the game, the Warriors still cruised to a 49-8 victory to advance to next week’s semi-finals.

Stillwater head coach Ian Godfrey employed a “quarterback-by-committee” approach after Paffen went down late in the first quarter, and it worked; his team led 21-8 at halftime, and the Warriors offense continued to deliver in the second half.

With 4:18 to play in the third quarter, junior running back Jaxon Mueller went under center, and scored on a one-yard touchdown run, extending the lead to 27 points.

Then Stillwater junior running back Lukas Lilac joined the touchdown frenzy in the fourth quarter. He charged into the end zone from five yards out with 10:38 to play, giving the Warriors a 43-8 edge.

Lilac tacked on one more late touchdown scamper, and Stillwater punched its’ ticket to the semi-finals.

After the game, Godfrey commended the effort of his players, especially the ones who stepped up in Paffen’s absence.

“All the credit to these kids,” said Godfrey. “It’s tough when you lose your leader – you lose your senior captain quarterback – but the kids just rallied around one another; they did it for Colby. They did it for themselves. I’m just so incredibly proud of them, because they could’ve went one with it, and they did not. They went the other way, and that’s 100% our kids, and I’m just so proud of them.”

Stillwater faces a tough test next Saturday; they hit the road to face the No. 1 seed in the north division: Warrensburg/Lake George/North Warren. Kickoff from Warrensburg High School is set for 1 p.m.