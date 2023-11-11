TROY, NY (NEWS10) — The Lake George/Warrensburg/Bolton football team dominated their way to a Class C Super Bowl win last year. This year, they rolled through the regular season in Class D unbeaten. Stillwater has been a first-hand witness to the Wolverines’ dominance. They lost to the Wolverines 48-0 in the Class C semifinal last year, and lost to them 50-7 this regular season. But a much different Stillwater team was out for revenge in Friday’s Class D Super Bowl at Troy High School. The Warriors entered Friday’s matchup as healthy as they have been all season, and it showed.

The Wolverines struck first, as Caden Allen linked up with Nick Jeckel for the game’s first touchdown. Lake George/Warrensburg/Bolton led 6-0 after the first quarter.

The Warriors responded in the second. Jaxon Mueller capped off a long drive with a short touchdown run to give Stillwater a 7-0 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Wolverines put the ball on the turf and the Warriors recovered the fumble. On the very next play, Mueller hit Lukas Lilac deep downfield for the touchdown, as Stillwater took a 14-6 lead.

Lake George/Warrensburg/Bolton responded before the half. Caden Allen ran in a play-action keeper. The Wolverines added a two-point conversion to tie it at 14 at the half.

Stillwater retook the lead on the first drive of the second half. Mueller tallied his second rushing touchdown of the game to put the Warriors up 21-14.

The Wolverines kick return team fumbled once again on the ensuing kick, and once again Stillwater took advantage. They recovered the fumble to set up a Lukas Lilac touchdown run. Stillwater went up 27-14, and put their foot on the gas from there on their way to a 41-14 championship win.

Mueller ran for 136 yards and 3 touchdowns, also adding a touchdown through the air. “[The feelings] are indescribable man,” said Mueller. “Last year they put a pretty bad beating on us so we just had to bounce back this year and take what we thought was ours.”

Lukas Lilac ran for 157 yards with two touchdowns. “It’s amazing,” said Lilac. “I’m fired up right now but at the end of the day we’re back on Sunday. Job is not finished. We got more to go.”

Stillwater will play their regional matchup next Saturday at 12:30 PM at Mechanicville High School.