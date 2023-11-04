STILLWATER, NY (NEWS10) — The Stillwater football team dropped from Class C to Class D this season. Friday night they were just one win away from the Class D title game, hosting Canajoharie/Fort Plain.

After a quick defensive stop, the Warriors conducted a long, bruising drive punctuated by a short James Cocozzo touchdown to put Stillwater up 7-0. Jaxon Mueller found the endzone in the second quarter to give the Warriors a 14-0 lead. They cruised from there, on their way to a 35-14 win.

Stillwater will meet Lake George/Warrensburg in the Class D Super Bowl next Friday at 11:00 am at Troy High school.