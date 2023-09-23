CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Blake Mello served Shenendehowa well at quarterback in Michael Whatley’s absence last week, guiding the Plainsmen to a 43-0 win over Schenectady. But the senior gunslinger was back under center Friday night and made his presence known against Ballston Spa, carving up the Scotties’ defense up for five touchdowns through the air in a 59-20 victory.

Shen scored all 59 points in the first half – a school record. It was Mello, though, getting the offense started for the Plainsmen with a one-yard touchdown run. After a Joshua DuBray 31-yard field goal, Whatley connected with senior wideout Luke McAuliffe on 19-yard strike for passing touchdown No. 1 on the evening. With one quarter in the books, Shen maintained a 17-0 edge.

That connection picked right back up in the second quarter with a 60-yard pitch-and-catch, extending Shen’s lead to 24-0. Ballston Spa managed to cut into the deficit with an 82-yard hookup for six between Nico Savini and Blaine Zoller.

But the Plainsmen quickly responded. Whatley linked up with junior running back Ihsaan Alozie for a 65-yard strike. The veteran signal caller tossed two more long touchdowns of 88 yards to Mello and 37 yards to Alozie. Whatley’s five passing scores alone tallied 269 yards. His last two bracketed a five-yard rushing touchdown from Anthony Diaz, rounding out the first-half offensive onslaught.

Shen (3-0) now shifts its’ attention to a home rivalry game with 3-1 Shaker in Week 4. Ballston Spa (2-2) will have a chance to rebound at home next Friday, welcoming in 0-3 Guilderland.