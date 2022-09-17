CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shenendehowa Plainsmen entered the 2022 high school football season as the reigning runner-up in class AA.

Head coach Brian Clawson’s squad has picked up right where they left off last season, trouncing the first two opponents on their schedule. Friday night, the Plainsmen blew past the Schenectady Patriots 47-12 in their home opener in Clifton Park, N.Y.

In the first quarter, Shen senior wide receiver Aziz Alozie took a pitch from quarterback Michael Whatley off the right side of the offensive line, turned the corner, fought off a pair of would-be Patriots tacklers, and found the end zone for the game’s first points.

Schenectady looked to respond the following possession, but senior quarterback Nik Sanchez was intercepted by Plainsmen senior defensive back Eric Roberts.

That Roberts pick set up a rushing touchdown for senior Henry Picard on the ensuing Shen drive.

The Plainsmen would roll the rest of the way, earning a definitive, home-opening victory; 47-12 was the final.