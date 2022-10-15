SHENENDEHOWA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a battle for sole possession of second place in the Section II, Class AA standings, Shenendehowa rolled Saratoga Springs 35-7, moving the Plainsmen one step closer to securing a home game in the opening round of sectionals.

Late in the first quarter, Shen senior running back Henry Picard raced 70 yards to the house for the game’s opening score, shedding multiple tacklers, and putting on some impressive open field moves en route to the end zone.

The other member of the Plainsmen’s two-headed rushing attack, sophomore Ihsaan Alozie, had his number called in the second quarter. On a toss play, Alozie cut right up the middle of the Blue Streaks’ defense, and scored from 15 yards out, extending the Shen advantage to 14 points.

The Plainsmen tacked on two more touchdowns in the second frame, and headed to the locker room at halftime with a 28-point edge.

The two sides traded touchdowns in the second half, and Shen cruised to the 35-7 victory, moving into second place in the league, one game behind Christian Brothers Academy.

Shen (5-1) sets its’ sights on Colonie Central in week seven. The Plainsmen will travel to the Raiders’ home turf. Saratoga Springs (4-3) has dropped back-to-back league games, and will aim to get off the schneid in a road match against CBA.