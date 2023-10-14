BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shaker rallied in the second half against the Scotties to come away with a 41-14 win.

The Blue Bison were down 14-6 in the first quarter, but thanks to a touchdown run from Asjion Cancer they trimmed the lead to two heading into halftime. Shaker scored in the third quarter and converted on a two-point conversion to take a 20-14 lead.

Shaker held Ballston Spa scoreless the entire second half to secure the win. Next week the Blue Bison play Guilderland with kick-off time set for 7 p.m.