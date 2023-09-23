COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This year’s young Shaker team flexed its muscles against cross-town rival Colonie in the battle for the Colonie Cup. The Blue Bison won in dominating fashion 47-14.

At the half, Shaker held a 27-8 lead but added some insurance in the third quarter. Asjione Cancer scored on a touchdown run, extending their lead to 33-8, but missed the PAT.

On Colonie’s next possession, they converted on a fourth down play and got the ball inside the Blue Bison 20. Zyier Gibson scored on a run up the middle a few plays later, but the Raiders still held a 33-14 advantage.

Shaker punched back with a touchdown run by Marcus Snipes Jr. in the fourth quarter and went on to win 47-14.