Shaker shrugs off second-half surge from Shen to complete impressive road win

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It has been a decade since Shenendehowa beat Shaker, and the 2021 Blue Bison squad wasn’t ready to change that Friday night.

Shaker sped out to a 21-0 lead thanks to a few big plays from sophomore quarterback Jake Iacobaccio and touchdowns on the ground from Porter Ninstant and Donovan Deguire and carried that lead into halftime.

Shen certainly wasn’t ready to lay down and got two straight touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters. First, a Mason Courtney touchdown pass to Luke McAuliffe and then a Patrick House goal-line touchdown run had it at just a one-possession game late.

Shaker’s spectacular sophomore just continued to shine, however, as Iacobacccio ripped off a long touchdown run that iced the game at 28-14 with two minutes to go. The Blue Bison held on with that final score, and head coach Greg Sheeler knew this one would be a battle for four quarters.

“Yeah I just said we were going to get their best shot coming out of halftime, and Shenendehowa’s got too much pride as a football program and these coaches are too good to let these guys rollover at halftime,” Sheeler said. “We knew they would come out and play well and they certainly did.”

“Yeah coach said keep up the energy and everything because you know they were a second-half team obviously,” sophomore quarterback Jack Iacobaccio said. “But we just did everything we had to do in the second half and we came out on top.”

“Yeah Jake is a talented kid,” Sheeler said. “He’s a real good football player mentally and physically. I think he used the weapons around him really well tonight. I think our offensive line did a nice job opening up some seams. That last touchdown run was blocked very well and Jake certainly took advantage of that.”

Shaker now heads back home to host Colonie next Friday while Shenendehowa regroups to host Bethlehem.