Shaker shows out on both sides of the ball to cap off perfect regular season

Latham, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shaker hosted Schenectady Friday night looking to finish the regular season 4-0, and the effort on both sides of the ball helped get them there.

The Blue Bison led 21-0 after one before Porter Ninstant punched in another touchdown early in the second quarter to go up 28-0. The Shaker defense did its part as well, forcing five Schenectady turnovers. The Blue Bison tacked on another touchdown in the third quarter thanks to Sean Gilday before ultimately coming away with a 49-0 win.

Shaker and Schenectady now await Saturday’s games to see who they will face in the first round of next week’s playoffs.