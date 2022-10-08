SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a league as loaded as section two’s class AA, there’s not much time to lick your wounds after a loss.

And Shaker had to quickly rebound Friday night after a heartbreaking, overtime loss against Shenendehowa last week. The Bison hit the road for a matchup with a Saratoga Springs team that was undefeated in league play coming into the week.

Shaker head coach Greg Sheeler’s squad was clearly up to the test, though; they dominated the Blue Streaks 35-7.

After the Bison came up with an interception on Saratoga’s opening drive of the game, senior running back Donovan Deguire paid off the Bison’s great field position with a one-yard touchdown run to open up the scoring.

Saratoga moved the ball right down the field on the ensuing possession, but the Shaker defense bowed up inside the red zone, stopping the Blue Streaks at the five-yard line.

The Bison would capitalize on the turnover on downs after junior quarterback Jake Iacobaccio hooked up with junior wide receiver Asjion Cancer for an 80-yard touchdown strike, extending the Shaker lead to 14 points.

Late in the first half, Bison senior running back Malachi Moore got in on the offensive attack, punching in a two-yard rushing touchdown to give Shaker a 21-point advantage heading into halftime.

Shaker would pour on two more touchdowns in the second half – a 22-yard aerial strike from Iacobaccio to junior Nick Cerrone, and a 12-yard scamper from Moore – while Saratoga got on the board in the third quarter with a 10-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Jack Rigabor to senior wide receiver Matthew Salway.

The Bison cruised to a 35-7 victory, improving to 3-3 on the year. They return home next week to match up with Bethlehem Central. The Blue Streaks (4-2) hit the road in week six, and square off with Shenendehowa.