LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was a homecoming for the Shaker Blue Bison Friday night, and they were giving current students and alum a show on the gridiron against Bethlehem.

Shaker was rolling at 34-0 at halftime and picked up right where they left off in the third quarter. Jake Iacobaccio found Collin Johnson on a screen pass, and Johnson took it to the end zone extending their lead to 41-0.

On Bethlehem’s next offensive drive, the Blue Bison defense forced a turnover that resulted in another scoring opportunity for the offense.

Shaker turned that into a touchdown run from Jake Smith, extending their lead to 48-0. Shake found the end zone one more time and came away with the 55-0 shutout win.