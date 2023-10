LATHAM, NY (NEWS10) — Both Shaker and Saratoga Springs entered Friday night with records of 3-2. Something had to give as the Blue Bison hosted the Blue Streaks.

Shaker took a 20-10 lead into the half. The defense held strong after the break, as the Blue Bison held on for the 20-10 win.

Shaker will visit Ballston Spa next Friday while Saratoga will host Shenendehowa.