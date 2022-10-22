GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shaker, Guilderland, and Saratoga entered Friday night’s games tied for a third and fourth spot in the playoffs.

The Dutchmen hosted Shaker on their new turf field with one of those playoff spots on the line. Heading into halftime, Shaker led 9-3 and picked up where they left off in the first half.

On Shaker’s first drive in the second half, Jake Iacobaccio ran it in from 2 yards out to extend their lead to 16-3. On Guilderland’s next possession, they made a change at quarterback, putting in Damian Gizzi.

However, the Dutchmen fumbled, and the Blue Bison recovered it, which set up 1st and 10. They would cash in on the opportunity thanks to Malachi Moore scoring to put Shaker up 23-3. Next Shaker possession, Kyle Yusuf ran in a long touchdown on the first play to seal the win.