FONDA, NY (NEWS10) — Schuylerville topped Fonda-Fultonville 26-16 in last year’s Section II, Class C title game. The Black Horses looked to beat the unbeaten Braves in the semi-finals on Friday night.

Lukas Sherman scored the Black Horses’ first touchdown of the game with under three minutes to play, tying Fonda-Fultonville 7-7 to send it to overtime. Peyton Webber scored his second touchdown of the game for the Braves to start overtime to make it 13-7. The Braves went for two, and did not convert.

Schuylerville responded with another rushing touchdown. John Harshbarger made the PAT to win the game, 14-13 in overtime.

The Black Horses will play the winner between Lake George/Warrensburg/North Warren and Stillwater next Friday night.