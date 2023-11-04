QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schuylerville is off to the Class C Super Bowl after downing Johnstown 35-7 in semifinal action.

The Black Horses scored on a designed run for Martin Flanders Jr. but Flanders lost the ball, and Landon Cumm came up with it and carried it into the end zone, giving Schuylerville a 7-0 lead.

They carried that momentum into their next drive. Sam Dwyer scored on a long touchdown run, extending their lead to 14-0.

Schuylerville held Johnstown to one score and secured a spot in the Class C Super Bowl.