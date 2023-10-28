SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It wasn’t the prettiest display of Schalmont football that we’ve seen this season, but the Sabres did more than enough to push past Broadalbin-Perth in the quarterfinal round of the Class B playoffs Friday night, setting up a date with Glens Falls in the semi-final round.

Schalmont overcame three turnovers, a host of penalties and despite allowing the Patriots to reach the red zone six times, came away with a 29-12 win in our 1st & 10 “Game of the Week.”

“We always talk about responding and not reacting; they responded,” said Schalmont head coach Joe Whipple. “We had a couple big third downs that we got first downs on. Give a lot of credit to our offensive line. You know, it was ugly; it was very ugly. But the most important thing is we’re moving on. That was a good B-P team; they played their heart out. (Our) kids just need to clean things up to (continue) moving on.”

After turning the ball over on downs and throwing an interception in its first two possessions, it was the Schalmont defense that scored the first points of the night on a scoop-and-score from sophomore defensive back Vinny Zido following a Derrick Schultz forced fumble. The Sabres tacked on a two-point conversion to take an 8-0 lead at the 10:31 mark of the second quarter.

The offense finally jumpstarted on its ensuing drive, and that spark came from junior running back Landen Callahan, who housed a handoff 87 yards, extending the margin to 15 points, which Schalmont would take to the locker room at halftime.

The Sabres added to that advantage on their opening possession of the third quarter. Junior wide receiver Dylan Devine tallied a one-yard rushing touchdown, giving Schalmont a 22-0 edge with 2:15 remaining in the third stanza.

Devine made his presence known all over the field, racking up 138 receiving yards and one interception to go along with his rushing score.

“It was a good win; just really sloppy,” said Devine. “We had a good week of practice. We just gotta focus on the little things (now). Happy we’re moving on; just not satisfied. We’ll make the adjustments and be back next week.”

The Patriots managed to chip away at the deficit with two fourth-quarter touchdowns: an 11-yard rushing score from senior back Colin Cotter and a 19-yard aerial strike from eighth grade quarterback Jason Poremba to senior wide receiver Matthew Brownell. But that 22-point deficit proved too much to overcome.

In between Broadalbin’s two touchdowns came a 48-yard pitch-and-catch for Schalmont from senior quarterback Ryan Woodrow to senior wide receiver Isaiah Smith that resulted in six points, capping the scoring for the Sabres.

Schalmont (7-1), owners of the two-seed out of the Reinfurt Division in Class B, will be greeted in the semifinals next week by an undefeated (8-0) Glens Falls team that took down Ichabod Crane 48-14 Friday night. The Black Bears occupy the top seed from the North Division.