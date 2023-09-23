SCHALMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A battle of two undefeated teams in Class B resulted in Schalmont shutting out Lansingburgh to remain undefeated on the season.

Both teams started slow, but the tide turned when the Sabres got a safety to get on the board and followed that up with a touchdown run by Landen Callahan to start the second quarter.

Schalmont special teams unit made its present felt blocking a Knights punt, and Callahan scooped and scored it. The Sabres went for a two-point conversion and converted, extending their lead to 17-0.

On the next Lansingburgh possession, Dylan Devine intercepted Israel Baker and returned it for a touchdown. Schalmont carried that momentum into the second half to secure the win.