VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the first time since 2015, the Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk football team has run the table in the regular season. The Indians will head into the Class B playoff tournament undefeated at 8-0 following a convincing, 50-7 win at Ichabod Crane Friday night.

RCS hung a 40-spot on the riders in the first half, and was paced by a four-touchdown performance from Dominik Paljusaj.

The standout senior receiver racked up three rushing scores in the first quarter alone from 15, 15 and five yards. That got the Indians out to a 20-0 lead by the conclusion of the first stanza.

Then the offense started spreading the ball out in the second quarter. Junior fullback Ethan Green punched in a touchdown on the ground from five yards out. Mason Carkner followed that up with a 64-yard pitch-and-catch to Jack McFerran and Wyatt Algozzine closed RCS’ first-half scoring barrage with a 39-yard touchdown tote.

Paljusaj’s final trip to the end zone came in the fourth quarter when he returned a punt 97 yards to the house.

RCS (8-0) locked up the No. 1 seed in the Reinfurt Division, and will host Gloversville (4-4), the No. 4 seed in the North, Friday, Oct. 28 at 7:00 p.m. in the first round of sectionals. Ichabod Crane (4-3), the No. 4 seed in the Reinfurt, hits the road to start sectionals Friday, and will travel to undefeated (7-0) Glens Falls; the Black Bears own the top spot in the North.