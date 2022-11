RAVENA, NY (NEWS10) — Gloversville visited Ravena for a rematch of last year’s Class B Super Bowl on Friday night. The winner of the semifinal clash would head back to the Section 2 Class B title game.

The defending champion Indians jumped right out of the gate, and never looked back. They led 14-0 after the first quarter, on their way to a 36-0 shutout.

Ravena will take on the winner of Glens Falls and Lansingburgh next Saturday in the Class B championship game.