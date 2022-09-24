TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Reigning section two, class B champion Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk traveled to Lansingburgh Friday night. The Indians aimed to bounce back from their first loss of the season last week, and did so in dominant fashion, shutting out the Knights 21-0.

The two defenses controlled the pace of the first half. In the first quarter, Ravena was driving down the field, and found themselves on the cusp of the red zone after a well-executed reverse from senior running back Aidan Lochner to junior running back Dominik Paljusaj. But the Lansingburgh defense would bow up, and stall the Indians’ drive for no points.

Later in the first half, Ravena was threatening in the red zone yet again, but on fourth down, senior quarterback Luke Misetich’s pass was batted down by Lansingburgh senior linebacker Gebron Brunson, resulting in a turnover on downs.

But Ravena found a rhythm coming out of the locker room on offense, scoring 21 unanswered points in the second half, en route to a 21-0 win.

Two of those second-half touchdowns came courtesy of Lochner.

Ravena (3-1) remains on the road in week four, and will meet up with O’Neill. Lansingburgh (1-3) will look to snap its’ three-game losing steak in hostile territory next Friday against Green Tech.