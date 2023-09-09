QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Queensbury hosted Troy in week one and broke in their new turf field. In addition, former Troy Flying Horse and Iowa Hawkeye standout Jordan Canzeri made his head coaching debut.

The Spartans got on the board first with a touchdown run from Zavry Ward. They followed that up with touchdown runs from Dylan Smith and Ian Reynolds. Queensbury was leading 21-0 with 1:38 left in the first quarter.

After the last touchdown was scored the game was delayed and eventually postponed due to inclement weather. The game will resume tomorrow at 6 p.m.