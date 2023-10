SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Shen took a road trip to Saratoga Friday night and rolled past the Blue Streaks 34-0.

The Plainsmen built up a 13-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to Anthony Diaz and Ihsaan Alozie who rushed for a touchdown in the opening quarter. They carried that momentum heading into the second quarter doing their own version of the tush push at the 1-yard line with Blake Mello.

Shenedehowa plays Colonie next Friday. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.