BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Spartans scored six rushing touchdowns against Columbia to punch their ticket to the next round of the Class A playoffs.

The Spartans went into halftime with a 14-0 lead, then picked up where they left off. Myles Yannuzzi showed some quick thinking on a designed play-action pass that ended with him scoring on a touchdown run.

Following that, Burnt Hills went for a PAT. However, the holder bobbled the snap and took off running to the left, then threw it back to the other side of the field to Gavin Heritage who caught it for a successful two-point conversion.

Later on, Sam Karlitz scored on a touchdown run extending their lead to 28-0.