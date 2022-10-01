BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A pair of unbeaten class C squads squared off in Broadalbin, N.Y., Friday night. The No. 1-ranked Schuylerville Horses put their 4-0 record on the line against a Broadalbin-Perth team that was an honorable mention in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association top-25 poll.

The Horses, though, showed why they were chosen as the top class C team in the state, though; they trounced the Patriots 44-0.

Schuylerville took a 22-0 lead into the locker room at halftime, and did not let off the gas when the third quarter came around.

On the first drive of the frame, junior quarterback Lucas Sherman hooked up through the air with junior running back Sam Dryer for a 37-yard touchdown pass, and an ensuing two-point conversion pushed the Horses’ lead to 30 points.

Schuylerville showed its’ defensive chops later in the quarter, as sophomore linebacker Landon Cumm picked off Patriots quarterback Sam Hotaling.

That would set the Horses up with a short field on their next possession, and Sherman paid the drive off with an eight-yard touchdown run; Schuylerville added a two-point conversion to extend its’ lead to 38-0, and would throw one more TD on the board in fourth quarter, securing the 44-0 shutout win.

Schuylerville (5-0) now directs its’ attention to a week five matchup with Mechanicville. Broadalbin-Perth (4-1) remains home for its’ next game with Coxsackie-Athens Friday, Oct. 7.