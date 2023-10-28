NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Niskayuna football team left no doubt in its Class A quarterfinal matchup with Troy Friday night. The reigning section champion Silver Warriors got this year’s playoff run started by hanging 62 points in a shutout victory over the Flying Horses to advance to the sectional semifinals.

Brian Grastorf’s squad excelled in all three facets: offense, defense and special teams. The offense unloaded in the first quarter for three touchdowns. Junior quarterback Ethan Gilson connected with senior running back Chase Nappi and sophomore wide receiver Cameron Grasso for scoring strikes of 15 and 80 yards, respectively. Those two touchdowns flanked a 45-yard house call for junior running back Isaiah Linyear.

The special teams unit came away with two touchdowns of its own on blocked punts, which both came in the second quarter. One was returned by Nappi; the other by senior lineman E Abram.

Niskayuna racked up four more rushing touchdowns on the night: a seven-yard scamper from Linyear and a 47-yard tote to pay dirt from Grasso, which contributed to a 27-point second quarter. The Silver Warriors had 48 up on the board by the halftime break.

Out of the locker room, junior running back Aliyus McCloud and senior wide receiver James Soulè added the other two touchdowns on the ground – 38 and two yards, respectively – to close out the scoring barrage.

Niskayuna (8-1), occupying the No. 1 seed from the Grasso Division, will take on the two-seed out of the Capital Division, Bethlehem, in next week’s semi-final round.