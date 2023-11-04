SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Silver Warriors football team downed Bethlehem 35-7, advancing to their second consecutive Class A Super Bowl.

The run game was working for Nisky Friday night as Isaiah Linyear scored two first-half touchdowns, propelling the Silver Warriors to a 14-0 lead. Later in the half, Ethan Gilson connected with Cameron Grasso for a score, extending Nisky’s lead to 21-0.

The Silver Warriors carried that momentum into the second half to secure the win and a Super Bowl match-up with Averill Park.