SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Niskayuna came into their game against South Glens Falls looking to stay unbeaten in the Grasso, which would set up a date with Burnt Hills next week.

The Silver Warrior’s offense struck the first quarter with a touchdown catch from Dahavion Wimberly to put them up 7-0. Then, Nisky’s defense made a big play on a fourth-down attempt by the Bulldogs. DeAngelo McGlothlan came up with an interception to give the Silver Warrior’s offense a fresh set of downs.

Niskayuna would score again in the second quarter and go into the half with a 17-0 lead. They would find the end zone twice in the second half to seal the 31-6 win. With this win, the Silver Warriors stay unbeaten in the Grasso and will play Burnt Hills next week.