SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) — The Niskayuna football team reached the playoffs this season for the first time since 2010, and the Silver Warriors are making the most out of their opportunity. After earning the top seed in the Grasso Division, Nisky is headed to the Section II, Class A championship game following a 28-0 victory over La Salle in the semi-finals of sectionals Friday night.

The offense got the Silver Warriors out to a 14-0 lead at halftime, and the defense put the game on ice in the second half, notching two pick six’s, en route to the shutout win.

Both Nisky touchdowns came in the second quarter. Senior running back DeAngelo McGlothlan scored the first on a toss play off the left side of the offensive line. He reached the end zone from eight yards out, putting his team up 7-0.

Later in the same frame, sophomore quarterback Ethan Gilson hooked up with senior wide receiver Dahavion Wimberly on a crossing route. Wimberly administered a stiff arm inside the five-yard line, and stretched the ball across the plane for the touchdown, upping Nisky’s edge to 14 points.

Junior linebacker Chase Nappi recorded a 50-yard pick six in the third quarter, and McGlothan took an interception back to the house from 18 yards out in the fourth, and Nisky cruised from there to the 28-0 win.

The Silver Warriors (8-2, 5-0) now advance to next week’s championship game against the one-seed out the Capital Division, Averill Park. La Salle ends its’ year at 5-5.