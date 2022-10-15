TROY, NY (NEWS10) — Starting with his days as a Notre Dame running back in the 1970’s , La Salle head coach John Audino has led a life filled with football. He touts 26 years of collegiate head coaching experience, 24 of those years at Union College, winning 10 league titles with the Dutchmen. Now in his 5th year coaching high school football, Audino has the Cadets unbeaten in Class A.

La Salle took a 7-0 lead to start the second quarter on a short Will Kelly touchdown run. The Cadets held on from there, improving to 3-0 in league play with a 17-14.

La Salle visits Averill Park next Friday night at 7:00 PM. Both teams are 3-0 atop the Capital Division.