SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lansingburgh and Scotia-Glenville battled it out for playoff positioning in Class B Friday night.

Lansingburgh led 14-0 in the fourth quarter and extended their lead on a touchdown pass from Logan Hardt to Anthony Huff to make it 20-0.

Scotia Glenville got on the board later in the quarter on a touchdown run from Mark Taylor to make it 20-6. However, the Knight’s defense was able to hold up and catapult themselves to a 20-6 win.