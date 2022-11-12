TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In their first season as combined schools Lake George Warrensburg North Warren defeated Schuylerville 20-7 to win the Class C section 2 championship Friday night.

The Wolverines came into this match-up undefeated in addition to averaging 50 points per game but started slowly against the Black Horses. Luca Sherman opened things up for Schuylerville scoring the game’s first touchdown to put the Black Horses up 7-0.

The Wolverines answered back in the second quarter with a two-yard touchdown run from Tristen Hitchcock. They attempted a two-point conversion, but were unsuccessful and went into the half down by one.

They came out in the second half and relied on their run game. In the third quarter, Brody McCabe ran a QB keeper from four yards out to take a 14-7 lead. Then, in the fourth quarter, Landon Olden capped it off with a touchdown run of his own securing the championship win.

“This is incredible. This is all you could ask for really,” said junior quarterback Caden Allen. “I couldn’t ask for a better team. They put their hand in the fire like all the coaches said and it’s an incredible feeling.”

Lake George shifts their focus to the regional round of the postseason next week.