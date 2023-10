EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the battle of a couple of 3 and 2 teams in Class A, La Salle went on a scoring rampage in the second half to win 32-14 over Columbia.

The game was tied at 14 heading into halftime, but thanks to some tough running by Matt Bott, it proved to be the difference. Bott scored two touchdowns in the second half that helped seal the win for the Cadets.